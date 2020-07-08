BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BAFYY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

