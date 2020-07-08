B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Social Reality alerts:

Social Reality stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Social Reality has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 163.97% and a negative net margin of 421.03%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.