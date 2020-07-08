Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,990,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,628.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.90.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

