ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASBFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ASBFY stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.06. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

