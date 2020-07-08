Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

