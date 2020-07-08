Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 608,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.83. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

