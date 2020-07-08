Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of APM stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

