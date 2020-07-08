Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of APM stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $23.75.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.