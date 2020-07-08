Analyzing Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) & NIO (OTCMKTS:NIO)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A NIO -138.04% N/A -62.53%

This table compares Stagecoach Group and NIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $2.32 billion 0.19 $28.17 million $0.24 3.17 NIO $1.12 billion 12.07 -$1.62 billion ($1.59) -8.31

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stagecoach Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stagecoach Group and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 NIO 1 5 1 0 2.00

NIO has a consensus target price of $4.06, indicating a potential downside of 69.28%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats NIO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract to transit authorities and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,100 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London and Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

