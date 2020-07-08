Analyzing HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) & Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 256.39% 31.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPoint Resources and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $906.64 million 0.02 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.32 Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 20.43 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPoint Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HighPoint Resources and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats HighPoint Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

