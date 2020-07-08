Analyzing Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and Equity BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Equity BancShares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.67%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 25.40% 9.17% 1.08% Equity BancShares 15.63% 6.98% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Equity BancShares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $35.74 million 5.67 $9.74 million N/A N/A Equity BancShares $200.49 million 1.17 $25.58 million $1.77 8.71

Equity BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Summary

Equity BancShares beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.