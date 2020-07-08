Analyzing Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) & Panhandle Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PHX)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Energy Group and Panhandle Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Panhandle Oil and Gas -127.24% 11.13% 7.09%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Panhandle Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.02 -$13.82 million N/A N/A Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 0.61 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas beats Atlas Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

