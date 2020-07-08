Analysts Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have commented on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.45, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,612.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,492. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 815,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.