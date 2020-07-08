Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target at $53.60

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $767,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,679,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,514 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

