Analysts Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.57). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

CNCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $116,745.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $16,429,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 623.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,013,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 873,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

