Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $912.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

