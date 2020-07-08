Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 172,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 125,988 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $253.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.88. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.