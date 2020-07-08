Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.