American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $265.97 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

