American National Bank Takes $42,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.95.

Caterpillar stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

