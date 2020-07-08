American National Bank Takes $41,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after buying an additional 2,093,402 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.