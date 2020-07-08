American National Bank Boosts Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Apache in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

NYSE APA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

