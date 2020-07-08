Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,069.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,598.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,168.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

