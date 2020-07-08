Altria Group’s (MO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

