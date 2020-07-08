Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in June

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALGT opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.89 per share, with a total value of $614,450.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 242,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,463.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

