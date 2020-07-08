Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $276.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $236.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $241.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

