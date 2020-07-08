Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative net margin of 556.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $138,050.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,235 shares of company stock worth $9,562,315. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alector by 312.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,974,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.