AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Critical Survey

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 0.64% 1.29% 0.63% PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 2 1 0 0 1.33 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 2 5 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $34.89 billion 0.25 $221.37 million $0.82 35.46 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.73 billion 7.11 $183.87 million $1.91 35.24

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR beats PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

