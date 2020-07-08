Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.94.

NYSE APD opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $265.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

