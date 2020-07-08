Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.94.
NYSE APD opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $265.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
