Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 109,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.