Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 242,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

