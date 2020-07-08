Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.47.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $11,261,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

