Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 160.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 203,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

