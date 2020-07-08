Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,768,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,859. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $449.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $459.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

