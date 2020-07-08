ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $616.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

