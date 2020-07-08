Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.48. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $219.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

