AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIU. TheStreet cut shares of AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.28 and a current ratio of 21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $464.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.51. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

