ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.80. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

