AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get AB SKF alerts:

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.