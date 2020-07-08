$88.37 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $88.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.16 million to $88.50 million. Qualys reported sales of $78.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $357.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $359.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $404.05 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $411.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.27.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $47,983.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,591.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $1,578,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,216 shares of company stock worth $24,314,887 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.