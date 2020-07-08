535 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.61.

NVDA stock opened at $394.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $402.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

