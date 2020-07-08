3,200 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,173,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,199,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 409,049 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 388,357 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $16,498,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.