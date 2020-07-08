18,050 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.62. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

