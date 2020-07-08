1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Short Interest Update

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PIH opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.43). 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of ($8.68) million during the quarter.

In other 1347 Property Insurance news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 147,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $698,364.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

