10,644 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

