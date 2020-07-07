ZumCoin (ZUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $21.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.