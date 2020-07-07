ZMINE (ZMN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $593.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $148,741.13 and $593.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00098159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00341337 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011481 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016212 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

