Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $249,769.33 and approximately $22,435.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

