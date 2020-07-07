ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.90 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $14,858.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.05062766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

