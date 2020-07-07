Zeepin Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $350,258.43 and $151.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.72 or 0.01971728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00180540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00062221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00114269 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

