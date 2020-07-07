Zebi Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX, Hotbit and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01999981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00060352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111440 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

